Diaspora Africa Conference Set For February 19-21

The 4th edition of the Diaspora Africa Conference designed to connect and empower African diaspora leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from around the world is set to take place on the 19th and 21st of February at The ION, Houston.

Themed, “ From the Diaspora to the Motherland: Driving Innovation and Investment” will touch on key topics in the areas of Technology, Real Estate, AgroTrade, and Bilateral Entrepreneurship among others that seek to address the developmental infrastructural deficit facing the African continent.

The three-day event will host a series of panel discussions, conferences, and Gala Night. Keynote speakers include Martha Castex-Tatum, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Houston, Bishop James Dixon II – The Community of Faith, Ed Nwokedi – Founder & CEO, RedSwan CRE, and Dr. Maureen Tamuno – Group Managing Director, Abuja Investment Company Ltd.

The Bilateral Entrepreneurship panel discussion which will champion the need for partnerships and collaborations between entities from different countries or regions will have the likes of Marcus Bowers – Chief Technology Officer, Black Wall St, Zainab Muntari – Founder, Sixth African Region Initiative (SARI), Ngu H. Morcho – Founder & Managing Director, Vitellaria Project Development & Delivery, LLC, Nimi Bello – Founder, Link Empower, Creative Director as resource person for the discussion with Femi Moito – Founder & President, Innovest Afrika as the moderator.

The Real Estate discussion will host the likes of Ed Nwokedi – Founder & CEO, RedSwan CRE, Christa Stoneham – President/CEO, of Houston Land Bank, Taneka K. Sawadogo – Entrepreneur, Real Estate & Property Management Expert and Kevin Copeland – CEO, of Cago by KVN while Lady Natasha Akweya – CEO, of Akweya Properties Ghana moderate the discussion.

Agrotrade will be moderated by Warren Winston of AGOA Adviser, panelists include Femi Oyenekan – Founder & CEO, of Simpleaf Brands, Nkechi Akunyili – CEO, of Access View Africa, Akindele Akinyemi – Principal of GABA Marketplace Center Program and Robin Lightbourne – Director, Caribbean & Africa, CLXLogistics Bahamas.

Additionally, Technology discussion will also engage resource persons such as William Johnson Jr – CEO, of W. Johnson Consulting, Avre Russell – CEO of Glappy Village Cameroun, Kingsley Kordie – Head of Operations, Akwaaba App, Cyrille Fru – WEb 3 & Blockchain Developer and Jonah Phillips – Student Ambassador, The ION as the moderator.

The Firechat sessions discussion will have the likes of Chudi Obiaya – Founder Africa 2100 and Greg Campbell – CEO of Rainmaker Inc while the conference will be hosted by Dr. Tijani Hakeem, Dr. Stephanie Tilley, and Dr. Tiffany Parker.

