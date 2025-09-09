Fans Thrilled At Pramfest2025

Ishmael Darpoh with Stonebwoy

The highly anticipated Pramfest2025 took centre stage at Mandela Road in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region on August 29-30 with exceptional display of Ghanaian culture.

The annual event, which was organised by V-Entertainment Consult led by its CEO Ishmael Darpoh, showcased the richness of Ghanaian culture, with a special focus on the Ga Dangme heritage.

The festival hosted an impressive lineup of artistes, including Stonebwoy, E.L, La Même, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP and Kofi Jamar, who delivered electrifying performances that left the audience in awe.

Upcoming artistes like RaphEnzee and local talents from Prampram also got the opportunity to shine, demonstrating the vibrant creativity within the Ghanaian music scene.

Speaking after the event, Ishmael Darpoh said the festival’s aim is to promote Ghanaian culture through live music, art installations, cultural exhibitions, and local cuisine.

Mr. Darpoh stressed the importance of cultural events like Pramfest in shaping the nation’s identity and fostering creativity.

“Music is more than art, it’s a language binding communities,” he said.

Pramfest2025 served as a platform for cultural exchange, entertainment, and economic empowerment, featuring food, fashion, and business expos that showcased the best of Ghanaian entrepreneurship.

By celebrating Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, Pramfest2025 reinforced its position as a premier cultural event in the country, providing a stage for both established and emerging artistes to showcase their talents.

By Stella Botchwey