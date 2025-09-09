Abossey Okai Traders Threaten Foreigners With Eviction

Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai in Accra have issued an ultimatum to foreign nationals operating in the area to vacate their shops or risk being forcibly removed.

At a press conference on Monday, September 8, the dealers insisted that the spare parts trade is legally reserved for Ghanaians, accusing foreign traders of flouting local investment laws by occupying retail spaces meant for locals.

One dealer cited Nigeria as an example of stricter enforcement, arguing that Ghana was failing to protect its own citizens.

“You can’t just walk into a spare parts shop in Lagos and start doing business. I’ve been there. Foreigners only operate at the wholesale level, and even then, the licensing fees are very high. That’s why only a few can afford it. Ghana has similar laws, but we’re not enforcing them,” he said.

The traders expressed frustration with both government officials and trade association leaders, accusing them of neglect and inaction.

“We feel like orphans in our own land. We have leaders, but none stand for us. They keep telling us to register, but what’s the point if they can’t protect us? Many of us are willing to register to help the association generate revenue, but when we’re in trouble, there’s no one to defend us,” another trader lamented.

The group also alleged discriminatory treatment by tax authorities, claiming that while Ghanaian traders face constant harassment, foreign traders operate with minimal oversight.

One dealer shared a personal encounter with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), stating:

“The intimidation is unbearable. They accuse you of things you haven’t done, especially when it comes to VAT. I eventually closed my shop and relocated. It’s been almost five years, and GRA still calls me. They never ask if I need support – only chase me when I try to start something again,” he said.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong