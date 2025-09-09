CPMR Launches 50th Anniversary

Dr. Anastasia Yirenkyi (M) with some officials

The Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR) has launched its 50th anniversary celebrations with a call on stakeholders, particularly government, to increase investment in plant medicine research.

The event, held in Accra under the theme “Health and Wealth Power of Plants: Five Decades of Innovation in Plant Medicine Research and Development”, brought together practitioners, researchers, educational institutions, policymakers, government agencies, businesses, as well as chiefs and people of Akuapem Mampong.

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, was also in attendance.

Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicine at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Anastasia Yirenkyi, described the Centre as an example of how indigenous knowledge, when combined with scientific research, can deliver health solutions for the country.

She revealed that as part of efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030, the Ministry has secured funding from the European Investment Bank to upgrade the Centre’s research and production facilities.

According to her, the support will help transform indigenous plant resources into products for both domestic and export markets, creating jobs and income for thousands of Ghanaians.

While commending CPMR for its contributions, Dr. Yirenkyi urged the leadership to pursue strategic partnerships locally and internationally to boost its research capacity and commercial potential.

The Executive Director of CPMR, Prof. Alex Asase, said the Centre had made remarkable achievements in plant medicine research and contributed significantly to Ghana’s position as a vaccine manufacturing hub in the sub-region.

He noted, however, that the Centre continues to face challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited human resources, outdated equipment for advanced research, and difficulties in herbal medicine production.

He appealed for stakeholder support to strengthen the Centre’s mandate and acknowledged the contributions of past directors, especially founder Dr. Oku Ampofo.

The Board Chairman, Henry Rockefeller, described the Centre as a national asset, stressing the need for continued collaboration with the Ministry of Health to safeguard the role of traditional medicine in promoting the well-being of Ghanaians.

He assured that CPMR remains committed to improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of plant medicine to ensure its relevance in the modern era.

As part of the celebration, CPMR, established in 1975 by the Government under the leadership of Dr. Oku Ampofo, also unveiled its 50th anniversary logo.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah