Mahama, Kufuor, Nana, Bawumia Storm Manhyia

The statue of a past Asante King at Adum in Kumasi, decorated with black and red colours

PRESIDENT JOHN Mahama and former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo, as well as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will meet at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The day is the final-day of the four days funeral rites (Dote Yie) of the departed Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, who sadly joined her ancestors at the age of 98 after short illness about one-month ago.

Per a detailed programme for the ‘Dote Yie’ of the late queen, which has been released to the public, the sitting President, ex-Presidents and former Vice President are expected at the Manhyia Palace on the final day of the event.

On that same day, there would be a mammoth burial service for the Asantehemaa at the ‘Dwabirem’ in Manhyia Palace in the afternoon, followed by burial at a private ceremony in the Royal Mausoleum in Breman on Thursday night.

The diplomatic corps and the general public are also permissible to grace the solemn event, which would see the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the chief mourner, sitting in state to receive the large number of mourners.

Prior to the final day (Thursday), the body of the late queen would be opened for various individuals and organisations to pay their last respects to the late queen at the Asantehmaa’s Palace in Manhyia from Monday, September 15, 2025.

Those expected at the palace on Monday include political parties, churches, clergy, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), telecommunication companies, corporate institutions, all recognised associations and the general public.

On Tuesday, September 16, the judiciary, Ghana Bar Association (GBA), security agencies, financial institutions, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and public officials, Customs, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the general public are expected at the palace.

Wednesday, September 17, is the turn of ministers of state, diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) and District Chief Executives (DCEs), non-Ashanti chiefs, mining companies and the general public to also pay their last respects to the late queen.

Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, who is an elder sister of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, succeeded her late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, as the 14th Asantehemaa in 2017 after a colourful traditional ceremony.

She reigned as queen for eight years, during which memorable time she exhibited traits of a good leader. She is widely regarded as a queen who loved peace and unity, as she served as a mother for all during her reign.

Tight Security

Meanwhile, the paper has been hinted by some close sources in the Manhyia Palace that there would be tight security in and around the Manhyia Palace during the four days of mourning of the departed Asantehemaa.

Kumasi Goes Black & Red

In a related development, the entire Kumasi, the capital of the Asante kingdom, has been virtually decorated with black and red colours to send a strong message to the world that the kingdom has lost its adored and respected queen.

Virtually, all the statues, light poles and trees on the major streets in the Ashanti Regional capital have been decorated with black and red colours, which in the Asante culture signify a period of mourning and anguish.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi