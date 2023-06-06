Fanteakwa South MP Assists Osino SHS Accident Victims

Memberof Parliament for Fanteakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kofi Okyere Agyekum aka Arafat, has visited accident victims [students] from Osino Presbyterian Technical Senior High School at the Koforidua St. Joseph Hospital and Central Hospital in the Regional capital.

Two of the students namely; Florence Anordjan and Ayeh Ruth, from Osino Presec reportedly died on the spot in the accident that occurred at Teacher Mante on the Accra-Kumasi Highway when they were on their way going for a vacation over the weekend.

According to reports, a Nissan Minibus, with registration number GG 2071-21, was traveling at a high speed when one of its tires burst.

The driver attempted to brake, but it failed which caused the vehicle to somersault.

Unfortunately, due to the absence of seat belts, several students were thrown out of the windows, and as a result of that the vehicle landed on the two who died instantly.

At the scene, 11 other students got injured and were rushed to the Regional Hospital for treatment.

Nine of the students have since been treated and discharged at press time as three (3) students are currently on admission at Koforidua Central Hospital, one (1) at St. Joseph Hospital and one (1) has been transferred to Korle-Bu for surgery respectively.

However, the MP for the area, under whose jurisdiction the school is located together with some government officials stormed the Regional Hospital to visit the victims.

The MP at the hospital have a word with the victims and gave some cash to the school authorities to support their medical bills.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased students have been deposited at the same hospital for autopsy and preservation as the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) has initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

BY Daniel Bampoe