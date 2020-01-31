Farmer Hits GHȼ126,000 Jackpot

Francis Pwalua and his family members in a celebratory mood with NLA boss Kofi Osei Ameyaw

Francis Pwalua, a 64-year-old farmer from Navrongo in the Upper East Region has received a cheque for GHȼ126,000 after he won Daywa 5/39 from the National Lottery Authority’s (NLA).

He hit the jackpot through a GHȼ2 ticket via a short code *446# by selecting five numbers from 1 to 39, without repeating any of the selected numbers.

The new Daywa 5/39 Jackpot was launched in November last year in Accra by the NLA in collaboration with Luckweb Ghana Limited.

Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of the NLA presenting a dummy cheque to Mr. Pwalua said “I am very happy that we are presenting this cheque to the first winner because on November 26 last year, I stood here and told Ghanaians that I was going to enrich them through the new jackpot game, Daywa 5/39.”

He said “I am so proud that within a short period someone from Navrongo in the Upper East Region is taking home the GHȼ126,000.”

“I am encouraging all Ghanaians to participate by dialing the short code, *446#, and selecting five numbers from one to 39 without repeating any of the chosen numbers, with a minimal bet amount of only GHȼ2.00 paid via mobile money across all networks, but can also be played on the convenient Daywa app,” he said, adding that everything is ‘real’.

He said that “For the players, this means that he or she does not need to bet large amounts in order to stand a chance to win the top prize. Bigger bets do, however, multiply the player’s statistical odds of winning.”

An elated MrPwalua receiving the chequealongside his family commended the NLA and Luckweb Ghana Limited for giving him the chance to change his financial status.