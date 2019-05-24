Farmer Shot Dead By Fulani Herdsman

Asabil Asawe

RESIDENTS OF Agogo in the Ashanti Region are said to be living in fear following the shooting of a farmer in the area.

The farmer, Asabil Asawe, was said to be working on his sugar cane farm on Sunday morning when a certain Fulani herdsman shot him to death.

The sad incident happened on the deceased’s farm at Asatoase, near Kowireso. He was reported to have been hit in the abdomen causing him to fall down heavily and as a result started to bleed profusely. Some people managed to rush the victim to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital for treatment but he died on arrival.

Information making rounds indicated that the Fulani herdsman vanished into thin air after shooting Asabil Asawe without provocation. The matter had been reported to the police in the area but no arrest had been made when this report was being filed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the members of a group calling itself ‘Agogo Youth Association’ have declared that they are living in fear following the shooting of Asabil Asawe.

Secretary of the group Alfred Gyimah has therefore appealed passionately to President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid. “We are all living in fear because of the recent shooting and we are calling the President to support us”, he said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.Kumasi