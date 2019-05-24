MTN Supports Skate Soccer

MTN Ghana has rallied support for skate soccer in Ghana, a sport for the physically challenged individuals, especially polio survivors.

The game is being organised by the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), which is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society.

According to the organisers, the key focus of the initiative is to get the physically challenged off the streets.

Skate soccer also creates an environment that gives opportunity to the physically challenged to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

In the game, polio survivors sit on a slightly larger skateboard and play association football. The ball is controlled by their hands and the rules are very similar to regular association football.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the games, Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, explained that skate soccer “is one of such exciting ways to help the physically challenged. Our association with this game is mainly because of the uniqueness of the game and the players involved. The players, regardless of the challenges they face, continue to embrace the opportunities they find to showcase their strength, tenacity and talent. It is a game that reflects MTN’s can-do spirit and relationship values. It is simply amazing to watch them play.

“More importantly, we hope that through this sport, more opportunities would be created for the players,” he added.

Mr. Ganson assured customers of life enriching packages since this year has been declared the year of the customer by MTN.

“We will continue to innovate, create and build meaningful relationships that brighten lives,” he indicated.

The maiden event in selected regions will be held in Kumasi (May 25) and Accra (June 27- 29).

The CEO of IFSS, Albert Frimpong, stated that the support from MTN “is timely and highly appreciated. I am delighted that the federation is growing steadily and gaining more support.”

MTN Ghana has been supporting various sectors of sports in the country.

