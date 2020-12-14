Farouk Aliu Mahama holds Islamic thanksgiving after parliamentary victory

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has held an Islamic thanksgiving service on Saturday, 12th December, 2020 following his victory in the just ended elections.

The occasion was to thank Almighty Allah [God] for renewing the mandate of President Akufo-Addo for another term to do more for Ghanaians.

There was also Quran recitation and special prayer in honor of his late father and former Vice President of Ghana Alhaji Aliu Mahama who served under the John Kuffour administration between 2001 and 2009.

Alhaji Farouk Mahama also thanked constituents for reposing confidence in him and voting massively for the NPP.

He also thanked Allah and the people of Yendi (Dagbon) for a peaceful conduct of the election in the area and Ghana at large.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Farouk Mahama also thanked the rank and file of the pay in the region, constituency executives and campaign team members, electoral areas coordinators and polling station executives for their unflinching support.

According to him, he was confident I winning the seat taking into consideration the good works and projects which has improved the lives of the people.

Mr Farouk Mahama therefore assured of more developments in the area under his tenure.

However, present at the thanksgiving service were former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Mahama, Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed, Norther Regional Organizer Alhaji Rashid COP, constituency executives and campaign team members.