‘No EC Official Has Been Arrested’

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed reports claiming that one of its officials has been arrested.

Social media reports had claimed an EC Official had been arrested in Somanya in the Eastern Region

But in a statement, EC denied the arrest, describing the reports “fake.”

According to statement, “the fake news further goes ahead to claim that the said EC Official was arrested for reducing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate’s votes by 3,000”.

There has been a desperate effort by a section of Ghanaians to discredit the EC following the declaration of the 2020 presidential elections results.

Below is the EC’s statement

By Melvin Tarlue