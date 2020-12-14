Swansea City forward André Ayew is unperturbed about complaints from managers regarding his huge salary in the championship.

The Black Stars skipper is reported to pocket £80,000 a week.

And summing up his reaction to the managers’ complains and praises, he said in simple terms “I don’t mind.”

Ayew is arguably the best player in the championship for the past one and half seasons.

He has succeeded in propelling Swansea to third on the league log.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Tony Pulis, Luton’s Nathan Jones, Blackburn’s Tony Mowbray and Jason Tindall of Bournemouth have all said variations on the same theme – his performance and wages.

He stated, “If they are jealous, then my manager will be happy. I need to keep going the way I am going.

“It is always good to hear from managers that you are a good player and the best in the league. I work every day to try and make that happen.”

He added “I respect every club and the league. I have played in every competition which exists in the world, but I respect this league very much and if I am not at the top of my game, I won’t get the praises from other managers.”

So far, Ayew has hit the back of the net nine times this season, including four in his last eight matches.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum