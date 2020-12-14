Stone Gee’s ‘No More’ Song Making Impact

2019 Eastern Music Awards song of the year award winner, Kwame Ayi Kwaw, whose hit single No More has gone down well with music lovers in Ghana and beyond, says that his mission as a Ghanaian artiste is to use music to promote Ghana on the world music market.

Known in the music scene as Stone Gee, the afro pop artiste is currently in the studios working on his yet to be released singles.

His fame in Ghana’s music industry is common to the ordinary Ghanaian; however, his No More song is a presentation of great lyrical contents.

He told BEATWAVES that he is happy that his song has caught the attention of a large number of music lovers who are currently downloading the song from the various social media platforms, adding that the song has good sound quality.

With a number of hit singles to his credit, Stone Gee has carved a niche for himself with his fan base growing from strength to strength as the days go by.

Known for his unique delivery, Stone Gee, who has been in the music industry for some years now, always leaves an impression with the kind of words he uses in all his songs.

He promised that the year 2021 is a journey of no return, adding, “I have decided to release more singles for my fans before the release of my album.”

The young talented artiste, who has clearly demonstrated that he is leaving no stone unturned to pursue his music career, believes the time has come for him to show the world the kind of stuff he is made of.

The unique thing about his songs produced by Gavali Music Label is the sound quality, which could be attributed to the state-of-the-art equipment used for the productions.

He has three strong music publishers which include King Jay and Joseph Kojo Sam Sarge who is also one of the renowned music producers, working on his music project.

Stone Gee’s beats are made by talented young music producer, Joshua Tetteh (King Jay), also signed to Gavali music.

The CEO of US-based Gavali Music Label, Richard Essien, known on the world music scene as Magic Rocker, told BEATWAVES Stone Gee’s songs have been carefully packaged not only for the local market, but the world music market.

He told BEATWAVES in a chat that he wants to bring a change to the music business in Ghana, to enable Ghanaian artistes earn what is due them and also get endorsements as corporate ambassadors and brands.

Based on his determination to move the local music industry to another level, Magic Rocker has plans of creating business opportunities for the local artistes in the international music scene.

By George Clifford Owusu