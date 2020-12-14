Kokrokoo Foundation Launches ‘Vote Drive-Save-A-Life’ Campaign

Andrew Lamptey inspecting the brand new Toyota Starlet

The Kokrokoo Charity Foundation in collaboration with Toyota Ghana Limited has launched the ‘Vote Drive-Save-A-Life’ campaign to raise funds for the 100 incubators project initiated by the foundation.

Toyota Ghana Limited donated a brand new Toyota Starlet which cost GH₵94,400, to be presented to the winner of the ‘Vote Drive-Save-A-Life’ campaign.

Speaking at the launch, Head of Sales Operations at Toyota Ghana, Andrew Lamptey, revealed that his outfit agreed to partner with the foundation to help raise funds in support of buying and distributing incubators for various needy hospitals, to save pre-term babies.

“As revealed that neonatal mortality rate for Ghana was 23.1 deaths per 1,000 lives birth, management of Toyota Ghana believed that with collective efforts of everyone, we can help to bring this rate down and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG) which seek to establish good health and wellbeing for all,” he said.

Mr. Andrew Lamptey urged all corporate bodies and individuals to participate in the campaign to help buy the incubators to save a life.

Programmes Director of the foundation, Dennis Adu-Twum, who spoke on behalf of Kwame Sefa Kayi, founder of the foundation, said participants are expected to vote or dial *713*70#, to follow the prompts and donate any amount of choice to project 100 incubators, adding while making multiple donations, one stands high chances of winning the brand new Toyota Starlet.

According to him, the winner will be randomly selected among the participants in the campaign and presented with the Toyota Starlet on January 7, 2021.

This, he said, would help project 100 achieve its goal of providing 65 more incubators for hospitals across the country.

Project 100 has so far purchased and installed 35 incubators in 22 regional and district hospitals nationwide, as well as supported other neonatal needs in the selected hospitals.

The beneficiary hospitals include but are not limited to Bongo District Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and Ho Regional Hospital.

Others are the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Agomenya Catholic Hospital, Tema General Hospital and Sunyani Regional Hospital.