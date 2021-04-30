Fast Track Recycling Plants – MPs

One of the MPs explaining issues to the media

Members of Parliament on three Parliamentary Select Committees namely Local Government and Rural Development, Works and Housing, and Environment, have called for the fast-tracking of all Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECoPs) in the 16 regions currently under construction.

The MPs made the call during a working visit to the Gbalahi landfill in the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly of the Northern Region to check progress of work being done by Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) as a public-private partnership with the government.

Addressing the media after the visit, the MP for Odotobri, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, said that the plants would serve a useful purpose in waste management in the country.

“I would like to commend Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the good job done so far. We will, however, like to encourage the company to speed up work on the projects to help in solving the sanitation issues in the country,” he said.

He indicated that all the regions are looking forward to the projects, adding, “It is a big challenge and the collaboration between Zoomlion and the government is laudable.”

According to him, members of the three committees were impressed with the progress of work and management of the Gbalahi landfill, and commended the Northern Regional Coordinating Council for their efforts in managing waste in Tamale and adjoining communities.

The Ranking Member of the Local Government and Rural Development Committee and MP for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, said the Tamale landfill site is being well managed.

However, he called for compensation for rice farmers who had to relocate because their farms were being destroyed by polluted flooding waters from the landfill site.

The Chairman of the Committee on Environment, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, who is also the MP for Oforikrom, urged the government to ensure the continuous testing of the quality of water at the various landfill sites across the country.

“The testing of the quality of water at the landfills must not be left at the mercy/care of donors. Government must find a way of supporting the local assemblies with funds – if it means integrating it into our national budgets – so that the testing can be done at least twice in a year – every six months,” he submitted.

The General Manager (GM) of Waste Landfills Company Limited, Peter Dagadu Kwei, assured the MPs that they were putting in place measures to facilitate the smooth operation of the recycling plant.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale