Sowutuom Drama: Agradaa Sets ‘Sika Gari’ On Fire

CONTROVERSIAL FETISH Priestess, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa’s claim that she has turned from her ‘evil’ ways to follow Christ, may be true after all.

There was drama at the fetish priestess’s shrine yesterday when she openly set her gods, whom she has been serving faithfully for several years, on fire, in the full flare of the public.

In a video, widely circulating on social media platforms, Nana Agradaa, dressed in a white apparel and holding a big Holy Bible, was seen watching as the gods were destroyed through fire.

Police Report

The exact location and time that the so-called powerful gods were burnt, which attracted massive crowd to the scene, was not readily known but a police report said it happened at her shrine at Sowutuom in Accra.

The police said “on 29/04/2021 at about 0800 hours Patricia Oduro Koranteng @ Nana Agradaa accompanied by a number of pastors reported at her shrine located at Sowutuom to burn her gods which she allegedly used in doubling money, aka Sika Gari.”

The report said “the small occasion started with a word of prayer after which the gods made of carved woods were brought to the frontage of her house and were set ablaze under the full glare of a crowd which have come to witness the event. The entourage left immediately after setting the gods on fire. Media personnel were also present.”

Burnt Items

In the short video, a group of young men were seen picking some items, some packed in bags, from a certain house, believe to be Nana Agradaa’s shrine.

Among the strange items that were picked from the house and placed on a roadside included bottles of schnapps, raffia cloth, effigies of gods, traditional stools and others.

People at the scene were seen yelling from the background that petrol and matches should be used to burn the items, and they were set on fire at the instance of Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa, who is a household name in the country, was seen in the video, firmly holding the Holy Bible to her chest as she quietly watched the gods in flames.

A gospel song was heard in the background as the gods, which were once the precious items of Nana Agradaa, who is known to be an outspoken and controversial person, were being burnt.

Massive Traffic

The dramatic event caused massive vehicular traffic at the place. Vehicles that were passing by were moving slowly so that the drivers and passengers could watch the event. Some of the people were also seen using their mobile phones to record the event.

Nana Agradaa became very popular in the country because of these same gods, whose so-called powers helped her to perform wonders for patrons of her shrine, and her major product was Sika Gari, which was a money doubling ritual.

Dramatic Shift

On Tuesday, Agradaa, who was arrested for fraud recently, held a news conference claiming she is turning to Christ and would not do the fetish business again.

She got out of jail on Thursday, April 22, after her highly publicised arrest on Wednesday, April 21, but was quickly re-arrested by the police, supposedly over a complaint filed by Reverend Kwaku Antwi, popularly known as Rev. Obofuor, founder and general overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel.

She was subsequently released on Friday evening and she held a news conference denouncing the gods she has been serving and said she is now an evangelist ready to do the will of God.

Seeing Christ

She had said, “I have seen Christ. I have stopped using the name Nana Agradaa. I am now going to use Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.”

She then apologised profusely to all the pastors she had been berating on her ‘Thunder TV’ which has since been shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA), saying, “I have sinned against all the prominent men of God that I was attacking. I ask for your forgiveness.”

Agradaa said whilst in detention, she resolved to dedicate her life to the course of God’s work.

“People have been advising me to turn to Christ. My husband Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng has been telling me to repent. I went to my spiritual father, Pastor Joseph Kyere and he baptized me on the Monday ahead of the Easter holidays but I did not want to come out until now,” she added.

Security Swoop

She said that “last week I was at work when the National Security picked me up. They said my station was one of the 49 they are closing down. I admitted I had not paid my licence for about a year.”

On April 22, a circuit court in Accra presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh granted a GH¢50,000 self-recognizance bail to Agradaa and ordered her to deposit her passport at the registry of the court as part of the bail conditions.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraud and will appear in court again on May 12, 2021.

Sika Gari

Her ‘Thunder’ and ‘Ice1’ television stations, both transmitting signals from their Kasoa base in the Central Region without licence from the licensing authority, as well as 47 other networks, were all shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) on April 21.

According to the authorities, Agradaa has been using her ‘Thunder TV’, in particular, to advertise ‘Sika Gari’, a supposed money-multiplying ritual intervention, which she describes as her personal god and advertises lavishly.

More Cases

DAILY GUIDE police sources said a number of people have come forward claiming Okomfo or Nana Agradaa, as she is often referred to, duped them and have subsequently filed official complaints against her.

The fraud charges pressed against her were lodged in different police stations across the country, and in all the complaints filed, they mentioned ‘Sika Gari’ as the reason for being defrauded.

A video then popped up showing the controversial Agradaa defending her ‘Sika Gari’ rituals, giving reasons she dupes those who want to be rich overnight and makes her hoodlums attack such people when they try to prove stubborn.

Agradaa, in a cynical fashion, tried to quote from the Bible by saying that the “Holy Book even says that a fool will sweep his home and bring the money to the wise one.”

She then said spiritual matters cannot be proven in court and appeared to speak with impunity.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi