Father Hacks Daughter To Death

A father has allegedly butchered his two-and-a-half-year old daughter to death, leaving the mother of the child who was also attacked in critical condition in Yizesi in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region.

The suspect, Adam Harruna, 24, who is currently on the run was treated for mental illness and discharged by a herbal doctor prior to the incident.

The police are yet to establish the cause of Sunday’s incident.

According to eyewitnesses, Harruna was seen having conversation with his wife Harruna Suraiya, but suddenly she dashed into their room with their child.

They said the father destroyed the door lock and attacked them leaving the child dead and the mother in critical condition.

Suraiya is responding to treatment at the Sandema District Hospital, health officials have confirmed.

The police are investigating the case.