Faulty Truck Crashes Into Nsawam Traders

A trailer truck carrying cement has rammed into pedestrians and food vendors while descending a hill to the Mobile area in Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The truck which reportedly failed brake also crashed into taxis that were parked at a local taxi station at the scene.

Many were injured with some four persons feared dead.

Fortunately, many who were hawking at the roadside escaped unhurt.

It’s a market day today hence the accident was traumatic to many traders and drivers who were at the roadside.

Meanwhile, Police, Fire Service, and NADMO officials are currently at the scene removing the victims to Nsawam Government Hospital at the time of filling this report.