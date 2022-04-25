FBI Arrests Ghanaian Mom And Her Daughter In US Over $6m Sakawa…Sakawa Boys Hot

An alleged Slay Queen, Whitney Adams commonly called ‘Girl Boss’ has been arrested together with her Ghanaian mother, Flavia Annang by the US security officials for assisting fraudsters in Ghana in defrauding individuals of millions of dollars.

An official statement emanating from the US details how, the duo who shuttle between Ghana and America, have been helping Ghanaian fraud boys to scam people.

The slay queen who spent most of the money on luxury and expensive vacations was finally arrested together with her mum after the crime proceeds were traced to her mother’s account in the US from where she channels the money to various other accounts.

Report unveiled the modus the supposed Slay Queen who was in a relationship with an internet scammer, assisted in defrauding people based in US by providing her mum’s account to receive proceeds which were then wired to the Sakawa boys after taking her percentage.

The Slay Queen and her mother have made over $6 million through a range of fraudulent actions conducted online as uncovered by an extensive investigation by the FBI.

Whitney Adams recently welcomed a child with her lover, also a popular Snapchatter with the username Reason.

He is suspected of being the fraudster behind the majority of the activities for which Whitney and her mother have been arrested with FBI also on his radar.

According to a court filings in Arizona, “Flavia Annang and Whitney Adams and their co-conspirators operated a romance and inheritance fraud in the District of Arizona, and elsewhere, from a time unknown, but at least July 2018, and until April 7, 2022,” according to the court papers. Unknown co-conspirators created phony online dating profiles and personas to engage in online chats, text messaging, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, and other activities with unwitting Victims located in the United States in order to persuade those Victims they were involved in an online romantic relationship with a real person,” the complaint continued.

“These unsuspecting Victims were mainly elderly or older men,” according to the document. The Victims were then persuaded by ANNANG’s and ADAMS’ co-conspirators to pay money to, or on behalf of, those phony love partners in order to collect a fake inheritance that was allegedly entitled to the romantic partner. The Victims were told that the money would be used to pay attorney’s fees, customs duties, government fees, taxes, or other expenses related to “releasing” the inheritance, and that they would share in the eventual inheritance or that the “inheritance” proceeds would allow the fake romantic partner to join the Victim in the United States. The Victims were given addresses to mail checks to as well as bank accounts to wire money or deposit checks to, all of which were controlled by ANNANG, ADAMS, or other co-conspirators. The Victims’ money was subsequently fraudulently transferred and/or held by ANNANG, ADAMS, and the co-conspirators, with no “inheritance” proceeds being remitted in exchange.

The MDSBR listed ADAMS as the Registered Agent for McWells Auto Logistics, LLC on January 11, 2021. ANNANG and ADAMS both opened and maintained multiple domestic bank accounts to accept and negotiate monies given by victims of these phony romance scams.”

“When ANNANG and ADAMS received Victim funds, they would use their various bank accounts to accept bank wire or bank deposits, or deposit mail-in checks, and then disperse the funds to other accounts or to locations outside of the United States, all of which was done, at least in part, to conceal the nature, source, and control of those assets.”

One of the victims was duped out of $283,000 between 2018 and 2020, according to the FBI investigation. Another victim is claimed to have had roughly lost $5 million between 2015 and 2022 in the hopes of assisting his internet girlfriend in collecting a $10,000,000 gold inheritance.

“Victim #1, a 67-year-old man from Sierra Vista, Arizona, was duped into transferring money for fees to release an inheritance belonging to his internet lover when he fell victim to an inheritance scam. Victim #1 transferred more than $283,000 to various individuals via wire transfers and other ways between July 2018 and June 2020, according to bank records, in a failed attempt to claim the inheritance. Victim #1 submitted money to Gulit Bonx Enterprise, Inc., a Massachusetts-based company. Guilt’s bank records revealed that Victim #2 had also wired money to Gulit.

“I then interviewed Victim #2 on June 25, 2021, and several times subsequently,” the FBI agent who submitted the lawsuit on behalf of the US said. Victim #2 is a 68-year-old woman from Flagstaff, Arizona. Victim #2 was first introduced to his friend’s online girlfriend, Stephanie Williams, in 2015. Victim #2 was told by Williams that her parents died in Ghana and left her a significant bequest of gold bars worth over $10,000,000. Victim #2 was placed in touch with people posing as attorneys and government officials who offered to help Williams and Victim #2 acquire the inheritance for a fee. Victim #2 was directed by Williams and her colleagues to transfer money to various people in order to claim the inheritance. If Williams completed the installments, he offered to divide the fortune with Victim #2. Victim #2 sent over $5,000,000 to various parties in a failed attempt to collect the inheritance between 2015 and 2022.”

By Vincent Kubi