Govt To Establish Pharmaceutical Hub

Herbert Krapa (2nd right), Aldesouky Mahmoud Youssef and some leaders of pharmaceutical companies

DEPUTY TRADE and Industry Minister, Herbert Krapa, has announced plans by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub christened ‘Pharma Park’ in Ghana.

The minister pointed out that government recognises that pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is an industry that can be developed to move the focus and the attention from the traditional growth poles- cocoa and gold.

He said under the initiative, the pharmaceutical industry would partner with the Pharmaceutical Chamber to create a Pharma Park in the industrial zone which will make accessible lands for the pharmaceutical sector to set up manufacturing factories there.

The minister made these remarks as the special guest of honour during the official launch of Prime Pharmacy’s ultra-modern 14th retail branch located on the East Legon Acheampong Road in Accra, on April 14.

The minister said, “This is what we call the strategic anchor industries and a most important part of those strategic anchor industries is pharmaceutical development.

“Government is determined to create other industries and help to create the manufacturing and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to help create the jobs, to help add value to the resources that we have locally.”

He commended the Board Chairman of Prime Pharmacy, Charles Forson, for taking a keen interest in the government’s flagship 1-District 1-Factory programme.

He used the occasion to outline and highlight some benefits companies derive from the 1-District 1-Factory programme.

Prime Pharmacy is one of the leading retailers of pharmaceuticals in Ghana and has been in existence for the past 14 years.

The Egyptian High Commissioner to Ghana, Aldesouky Mahmoud Youssef also graced the event.