Apprentice Kills Friend Over GHS 300 Debt

In a rather bizarre incident, a 25-year-old tailor apprentice in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Boateng, is reported to have killed a second-year Bachelor of Science student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after luring him to a location in anticipation of paying a debt he owed the deceased.

Suspect Emmanuel Boateng, who has confessed to the crime, is currently in the custody of the regional police command.

The deceased, according to information available to the police, is a friend of the suspect.

DSP Godwin Ahianyo, who is the Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said “the suspect lured the deceased to a nearby [location] and killed him. According to the suspect, he owed the deceased an amount of GH¢300 and couldn’t pay up when he (the deceased) came asking, for which reason he killed him.”

“We find the story a little hard to believe because why will he resort to taking his friend’s life over GH¢300.? We suspect there is more and we are going to ensure we get the full details.”