FDA Suspends Yellow Sisi Operations After Food Contamination Incident

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

has suspended the operations of food vending joint, Yellow Sisi after a food contamination incident left one dead and 53 others hospitalized.

The action follows the environmental assessment of the food preparation site located at Malejor and three vending sites at Bush Canteen, Prison Joint, and Sharp Curve Joint by the FDA and Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The investigation revealed poor food handling practices which could have resulted in the contamination of the food, leading to the foodborne disease outbreak.

“Investigations revealed that a total of fifty-three (53) people experienced symptoms of foodborne disease after consuming waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor called Yellow Sisi located at Bush Canteen, a suburb of Ovibi.

So far one (1) person has been reported dead, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed,” a statement from the FDA stated.

The FDA said the suspension will hold until measures have been put in place to ensure that their activities are brought into compliance to prevent future occurrences.

In November 2021, the FDA launched its Street Food Vending Scheme in conjunction with the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to ensure adherence to food safety measures by vendors.

The Scheme, which was developed under the FAO Healthy Street Food Incentive Project, issues compliant vendors with a Street Food Vending Permit.

“Consumers must therefore insist on seeing these permits in their favorite eateries before patronizing their services. We strongly urge street food vendors to apply for the Permit,” the FDA added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri