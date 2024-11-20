Federer Hails Nadal ‘Epic’ Career

FLASHBACK: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer says Rafael Nadal “made the whole tennis world proud” during his “epic career” as he paid tribute to his former rival before his retirement

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will bring an end to his illustrious career aged 38 after representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga this week.

Federer, who retired in 2022 with 20 Grand Slams, won 16 matches and lost 24 – including an epic final at Wimbledon in 2008 – in the 40 times he faced Nadal.

“As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional,” wrote 43-year-old Federer on Instagram.

“Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me – a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no-one else could.

“On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground.”

Federer added that Nadal made him “reimagine” his game, to the extent that the Swiss changed the size of his racquet head.