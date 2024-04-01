Fella Makafui Is No More My Wife– Medikal

Rapper Medikal has announced that he is no longer married to actress Fella Makafui, revealing the news on the microblogging platform X.

In response to a fan’s call for support for both him and his wife, Medikal swiftly disavowed his marital status with Fella. He stated, “Fella is no more my wife, she is my baby’s mother, we are co-parenting now and it’s all good.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, have decided to separate, with Medikal emphasizing their focus on co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

During their traditional wedding in 2020, Fella famously collapsed, later admitting it was a prank, saying, “I’m an actress, I mean I have been pranking him so I was like let me see if he was going to get scared today. I love you so much.”

She is yet to comment on Medikal’s announcement, leaving many to speculate about the status of their relationship or whether it’s another elaborate prank by the couple.