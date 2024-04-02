Edem Drops ‘Monalisa’

Edem

Ghanaian musician, Edem, is ready to captivate music lovers with the release of his latest single, ‘Monalisa.’

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, the track is a melodious masterpiece that will enchant audiences worldwide.

The single serves as Edem’s first release of the year, and anticipation has been building among fans eager to experience his unique blend of Afrobeat and highlife rhythms.

‘Monalisa’ showcases Edem’s exceptional talent as both a vocalist and lyricist, with infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics that are sure to resonate with listeners.

Edem uses this song to show his fans how to treat a woman right, as well as how to train the next generation of men on how to approach a woman of their dreams.

Reflecting on the release of ‘Monalisa’, Edem expressed his gratitude to his loyal fans for their unwavering support and patience.

“I am incredibly grateful for the love and encouragement I have received from my fans throughout my career. Their patience has meant the world to me, and I am thrilled to finally share ‘Monalisa’ with them,” he said.