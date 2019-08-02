Female Police Murder: 2 Suspected Killers Nabbed

Police in the Northern Region have picked up two persons in connection with the murder of the police woman Corporal, Agatha Nana Nabin.

The incident happened on July 30, 2019 at about 11:45 pm on the Tamale Kunbungu road.

The suspects were picked in Tamale to assist in investigations.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko, indicated that one of the suspects (name

withheld) sustained injury in the course of arrest and was on admission under police guard.

The statement further stated that investigations were underway to establish their involvement or otherwise in the murder.

A source told DGN Online that the suspect on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital resisted arrest and exchanged fire with police which resulted in the shooting of his hand and stomach.

It is alleged that the two weapons which was snatched from the police during the attack at Malshegu is alleged to have been retrieved from the suspects.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP), James Oppong- Boanuh,yesterday visited the family of the murdered female police officer in Tamale to commiserate with them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale