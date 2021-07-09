Fetish Priest Uber Driver Murder Declared Wanted

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a fetish priest, Black Akasha, said to be a key suspect in the murder of Israel Agyei Manu, an Uber driver.

The decapitated body of Manu was found at Feyiase-Akoyem in the Bosomtwe District, on Sunday, July 04, and police investigations led to the arrest of three suspects, who had so far been arraigned.

The three accused persons, Rashid Ibrahim, 32, Richard Addai, 35, an assistant to the fetish priest, and Anthony Sekum, 22, labourer, have been charged with murder and abetment of crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Akwaboa, of the Bosomtwe District Police Command, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the fetish priest “is a wanted man given the fact that he is a key suspect in the case.”

In November, 2020, he said, Rashid, the principal accused person, saw an advertisement on the television by Akasha, the fetish priest, inviting interested persons wanting to get rich to see him for quick money.

Consequently, he proceeded to the wanted man’s shrine and was charged GHS 900.

According to DSP Akwaboa, after incantations, the fetish priest directed the accused to bring a human head to perform the rituals for money.

He said on July 04, Rashid in pursuance of his mission, hired the services of Manu, the victim, to Feyiase-Akoyem, adding that when they arrived, Rashid pleaded with the victim to accompany him to pick his speakers in a nearby bush.

However, somewhere along the way, the accused person butchered and cut off the head of the victim.

GNA