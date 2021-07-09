Ghanaian Mayor Grabs MBE Award

The Board and executives of the Ghana Society of United Kingdom (UK) has congratulated Maria Ampah Lovell, former Mayor of Luton, on her nomination for the award of Member of the British Empire (MBE).

A statement, signed and issued by Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Ghana Country Director of the Society, said Councilor Lovell was recognised by Queen Elizabeth for the exhibition of selfless and dedicated service to the African Community in Luton, Bedfordshire, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

It said, “As an Organisation, we feel highly elated for the great honour, which has been bestowed on our Founder and Chief Executive.”

“Indeed, the last two years have brought an unprecedented joy, as we have been eye-witnesses to the meteoric rise and shine of Ms Lovell,” the stated said.

It said, Ms Lovell was elected a Councilor, for Leagrave Ward in May 2019, under the Luton Borough Council.

The statement said she was later appointed a Deputy Mayor of Luton in June 2019, then subsequently in September 2020, a Mayor of Luton.

It said Ms Lovell, in ascending to the high office of Mayor, made history by becoming the first woman of African (Ghanaian) descent to occupy the seat and commended the awardee for the honour she had brought to Ghana and the entire African Diaspora in the UK.

“In the last three decades, she has been committed and dedicated to promoting Ghanaian and African cultural heritage in Luton,” the statement added.

GNA