Sextortionist Freed

An Accra Circuit Court has discharged Anderson Ofoshene Anim, the administrator of Empress Leaks, who allegedly used his website to publish nude pictures of persons after extorting from them.

Anim was discharged by the court presided over by Susanna Edufful for want of prosecution.

When the case was called, Counsel for the accused person, Yaw Danquah prayed the court to strike out the case as nothing seem to be going on in the matter for over the past one year.

Mr Danquah further noted that, prosecution had for the past one year failed to comply with orders of the court by filing disclosures so trial could commence.

Defence Counsel noted that the Police knew where to find Anim when they were ready for the trial.

Prosecution led by Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo had been ordered by the court to file the necessary disclosure documents for the past year.

Police Chief Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo informed the court that the docket was with the Attorney-General’s Department awaiting advice.

The court indicated that it had given the prosecution ample time to file disclosures but after a year, nothing seemed to be happening.

It therefore strike out the case against Anim for want of prosecution, saying the Police knew when to find accused when they are ready.

In August last year, Ofosuhene was arrested in a joint operation by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Communication.

Accused is being held for using the website to publish nude pictures and videos of people and extorting monies from them.

Ofosuhene has been charged with the offence obscenity, child pornography, extortion of money and money laundering.

His plea has been preserved by the court awaiting the advice of the Attorney General.

The Court also admitted him to bail in the sum of GHS300, 000.

