FIBA President Steps Aside, 3 suspended Over Sexual Harassment Case

The President of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Hamane Niang, has been forced to step aside over allegations of systemic sexual harassment within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMB).

FIBA has also suspended three people connected to the FMB from “all Fiba activities while the investigation is conducted: coach Amadou Bamba, coach Oumar Sissoko and official Hario Maiga.”

Investigations are ongoing into the sexual harassment allegations.

Mr Niang who is a Malian came under fire after concerns were raised on June 10, 2021 through the New York Times and Human Rights Watch.

The concerns led opening an investigation into the allegations.

The Integrity Officer of FIBA, professor Richard McLaren, in a statement, confirmed that the report from the investigation is expected to be delivered soon after the Olympic Games.

According to the FIBA statement, it is alleged that Niang “knew or should have known about the sexual abuses in the Mali Basketball Federation particularly during his time at the helm of that Federation from 1999 until 2007.”

Niang has led FIBA as president since 2019.

He “strongly denies the allegations and has taken the decision to temporarily step aside while the investigation is conducted. He has also offered his full collaboration to the investigation.”

Vice President of FIBA, Sheik Saud Ali Al-Thani is to act as President in the meantime as the investigations are carried out.