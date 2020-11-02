FICAG Opens Nominations For 2021 Film Crew Awards

Peter Avettey won best crew at the maiden event

Film Crew Association of Ghana (FICAG), organizer of the Ghana Film and Television Crew Awards (GFTCA), has opened nominations for the 2021 edition of the award ceremony.

The GFTCA celebrates excellence in the film and television industry.

The 2021 will be the second of its kind and will come off on the March 27, 2021.

Since October 26, 2020, the award scheme officially started accepting submission for nominations in all 30 categories.

The scheme will accept films of all genres with any official language, subtitled in English and shot in 2019 and 2020. All films presented shall be reviewed and shortlisted based on the awards’ scheme guideline set by the jury. Interested persons can find the full submission guidelines on FICAG website.

By Francis Addo