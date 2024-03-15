Fidelity Bank Drives Positive Change On Two Fronts

Participants at the workshop

Fidelity Bank Ghana says it is demonstrating commitment to a brighter future for Ghana through fostering sustainable development and empowering young entrepreneurs.

The bank recently hosted both its inaugural stakeholder workshop and the Orange Summit, addresing critical needs in sustainability and young entrepreneur development.

The maiden stakeholder workshop, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, assembled a diverse array of participants, including development partners, NGOs, embassies and civil society organisations.

The workshop sought to align efforts towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), tackling global challenges, and establishing enduring partnerships with lasting impact.

Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Atta Yeboah Gyan, highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration in driving sustainable development. He called for collective efforts to address environmental challenges and foster a legacy of positive impact.

Breakout sessions facilitated in-depth discussions on specific themes, allowing stakeholders to identify areas for potential collaboration.

Participating organisations included Impact Investing Ghana, UN Global Compact, GIZ, Star Ghana, the Embassy of Switzerland, the National Commission for Civic Education, The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and World Vision, among others, demonstrating the breadth of commitment to achieving a sustainable future.

Fidelity Bank’s Orange Summit this year came off at the Sunlodge Hotel, Accra. Being a cornerstone of the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative, it provided young entrepreneurs with valuable insights and skills that extended beyond financial assistance.

Highlights included keynote addresses from Ebenezer Kofi Essel from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Lawrence Hotsonyame from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Divine Kutortse from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Banda Abdallah from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA).

Edward Effah, Fidelity Bank’s founder, shared experiences from his entrepreneurial journey offering valuable lessons to the young audience. The summit also facilitated connections between Young Entrepreneurs and new project partners like GEN, Growth Africa, and Stanford Seed.

Bright Ofori, CEO of OB Corporate Services and Manufacturing Industry, emphasised the comprehensive guidance and connections facilitated by the Fidelity Young Entrepreneur Fund, particularly on government agencies which were crucial for growth. Mr. Ofori also expressed excitement about the AfCFTA opportunities presented at the summit.

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR at Fidelity Bank, emphasised, “While financial support is crucial, we believe in empowering our Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund beneficiaries with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive. Through comprehensive training and capacity-building initiatives, we equip them to navigate the complexities of the entrepreneurial landscape, ensuring their long-term success and fostering responsible business practices.”

By Samuel Boadi