iOna Reine Fights Cross-Dressers

iOna Reine

Ghanaian highlife artiste turned gospel minister, iOna Reine, also known as Mercy Onuawonto Sam, has taken a stand against local content creators who dress in female attire for entertainment purposes on social media.

Expressing her concerns, the singer mentioned that many male content creators have adopted the practice of wearing women’s clothing for comedic effect, which she believes contradicts biblical teachings.

Citing Deuteronomy 22:5, which states, “A woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this,” iOna emphasised her stance against cross-dressing.

In a now-deleted video shared on her Facebook page with the caption, “Cross-dressing is a sin, Christians beware,” iOna specifically called out cross-dresser Akonoba Original for what she deemed as promoting sinful behavior through his content.

While some of her followers commended her for upholding biblical principles, others questioned the interpretation of cross-dressing in the context of entertainment, and its impact on viewers.

iOna has further indicated that her call-out serves as a reminder to Christians to be mindful of the values they promote and consume in the digital sphere.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke