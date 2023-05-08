Fidelity Calls For Young Entrepreneurs’ Mentors

Julian Opuni

Fidelity Bank has opened application for mentors of its youth entrepreneurship support program, Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Mentorship Programme (FYEMP).

The FYEMP is Fidelity’s flagship youth entrepreneurship initiative, aptly named the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI) of which mentorship is a critical component.

The bank launched the FYEI in March 2021, an initiative which provides both financial and non-financial support to enable youth-related businesses to survive and thrive.

The FYEI focuses on scalable businesses that are solving a problem in society, with particular focus on those addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, noted that, “As a Ghanaian Bank, Fidelity is committed to empowering young entrepreneurs and businesses as catalysts for social and economic development in Ghana.

The vision of FYEI is to assist youth-led businesses in navigating the unique challenges that come with scaling a business. Mentoring is an integral part of this process and together with our partners, we are calling on business leaders who have a desire to mentor a youth-led business to apply for this program.”

Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR, Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, also added that, “FYEMP seeks to pair young entrepreneurs with seasoned business leaders and mentors who will serve as business coaches. We know that young entrepreneurs face a significant number of challenges when implementing their business strategy and vision. This programme is tailored to address these hurdles and offer the needed guidance. A team of seasoned business leaders, management experts and successful entrepreneurs who have walked the walk will be on hand to offer invaluable advice and expertise.”

Mentees on the programme receive guidance from an experienced and trained mentor who will stand with them in a shoulder-to-shoulder relationship and act as their guide, personal confidant, and cheerleader. Mentees also increase their motivation, confidence, and likelihood of business success.

They also develop a greater sense of self- awareness and develop key leadership and management skills.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri