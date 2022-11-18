FIDO Rebrands, Launches New App

Officials of FIDO at the rebranding

FIDO, THE leading fintech company whose mission is to empower individuals and entrepreneurs to capture opportunities in Africa has launched Fido Score, the first transparent digital financial identity and announced its new branding.

After serving over 450,000 customers and disbursing more than 2 million loans, Fido launched its new app, packed with new features and boasting a bold new pink look.

The new Fido App is faster, easier to use and more secure. Customers will continue benefiting from instant access to cash, to start a business, pay tuition, or simply handle whatever life throws their way.

Fido Score, the latest innovation, shifts power back to the people by empowering them to build and maintain a digital financial track record. Based on this score, personalised offers are matched to customers’ needs and abilities. Fido Score also educates customers on actions they can take to improve their score thereby unlocking improved offerings.

As the Fido product ecosystem evolves, so does the Fido brand. “The black and yellow colours that served us for many years made room for a vibrant, bold, colour palette with pink at its core. We’ve also created a new logo, imagery and communication style that is a reflection of our corporate personality: young, bold and transparent,” said Alon Eitan, Fido’s CEO.

“We’re on a mission to empower individuals and entrepreneurs to take charge of their future. Fido Score is an important step towards that. Now our customers can create their own digital financial identity, and reap the benefits of being visible to the financial system,” he added.

Getting the New Fido App is very easy. Prospective patrons can download the Fido App from the Google Play Store, register their details to create their account, and follow all the needed guidelines to successfully apply for their first loan.

“Your Fido Score feature will be calculated after completing your first loan and with every action you take on the Fido app,” Alon added.