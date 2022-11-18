Hospitality Awards Africa 2022 Slated For Nov 26

Linda Mensah-Vidzro of the Hospitality Awards Africa

The 2022 edition of Hospitality Awards Africa will take place on November 26 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Chief Executive Officer of 90 Degrees, Mrs. Linda Mensah-Vidzro, organisers of the awards ceremony announced this on Wednesday.

According to her, the Hospitality Awards will continue to celebrate leaders in the hospitality industry in Africa.

“The ceremony seeks to reward and acknowledge outstanding heads of department and team leaders who drive excellence and exhibit exceptional leadership skills in their various hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars,” she added.

The Hospitality Awards Africa has gained popularity as the only leadership award celebrating leaders in the hospitality industry.

This year’s awards received over 500 nominees from other African countries after it expanded to other parts of the African continent.

It will host general managers, executive chefs, food and beverage managers, human resource managers, front office managers, rooms divisions managers, chief engineers, financial controllers etc from hotels in Nigeria, Togo, Liberia, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Seychelles etc.

The evening is anticipated to be the finest and biggest hospitality and tourism gathering across the continent.