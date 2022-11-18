Kofata Wins International Award

Kofata

An Accra-based businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Bright Obeng Nyarko, affectionately called Great Kofata, CEO of Kofata Motors, Abossey Okai, has been honoured at this year’s prestigious annual Nobles International Awards for Men and Women of Integrity in West Africa.

The awards are presented to prominent West Africans whose selfless effort in their chosen fields of endeavour have earned them reputation beyond the shores of their country.

In addition, recipients are known to have upheld the virtues of honesty, integrity and accountability in both their public and private lives.

The Governing Council of the Forum led by the President-General, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, therefore resolved to honour Great Kofata and a few other West Africans for their noble virtues and immense contributions to the growth of their countries and the West Africa sub-region.

Some past Ghanaian recipients of the award include Ag. Controller and Accountant General, Noble Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, Noble Dr. Theresa Oppong Beeko, CEO of Manet Group, Noble Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addae, Breast Care International, Noble Dr. Emmanuel Botchway, CEO of Regimanuel Estates, Noble Dr. Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, Prof Joshua Alabi and Prof (Mrs) Goski Alabi, and Chief of Staff to the President, Noble Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Others are Noble Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Noble Prof Samuel Ato Duncan, CEO of COA Mixture and many others.