FIFA Bans Club Africain What Do You Know? Heralds Boys Brigade Gala …For Nicholas Opoku Unpaid Cash

World football governing body, FIFA, has given Tunisian giants Club Africain a transfer ban for not paying their former defender Nicholas Opoku.

The Black Stars player was treated unfairly by the club during his short spell in the North African country. He joined them in August 2017 and terminated his contract in June 2018 after a repeated failure to be paid.

Currently, on loan at French Ligue 2 side Amiens from Italy’s Udinese, Opoku must be paid US$279,500 – with $117,000 of that relating to outstanding salaries, $100,000 as compensation for breach of contract with the rest covering interest and legal fees, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled last month.

Club Africain, who have been crowned Tunisian champions 13 times, will be able to sign players if they settle their dues with Opoku.

“FIFA can confirm that a ban from registering new players internationally has been imposed on Club Africain in relation to this matter.

“The ban will come into force at the beginning of the next registration period,” a FIFA spokesperson told BBC Sport Africa.

In its findings, CAS ruled that the former African champions had failed to pay Opoku’s salary on time, had imposed a ‘disproportionate fine’ on the player while also not replying to any of his requests for payment.

Even though Opoku terminated his contract on June 1, 2018, Club Africain sold the player to Italy’s Udinese for US$960,000 on June 25, 2018.

“The club … used the situation of unbalance to conclude the transfer agreement with Udinese … despite the fact that the player had unilaterally terminated the contract.

“Despite Udinese’s payment of USD$960,000, the club did not pay the player’s outstanding salaries,” wrote CAS, sport’s highest legal body.

Opoku has enjoyed a fine season in France and has become a regular for the senior national team this year.

In March, he scored his debut goal for the Black Stars against Sao Tome and Principe.