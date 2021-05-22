Kane Eyes De Bruyne Partnership

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has given the biggest hint that Manchester City could be his next club should he leave Tottenham by describing Kevin de Bruyne as a ‘striker’s dream’.

The England captain revealed his desire to quit the north London club earlier this week after a disappointing season for Spurs, with Manchester City currently leading the way for the £150million-rated forward.

And Kane has told Gary Neville that Belgian superstar De Bruyne, one of City’s leading player’s this season under Pep Guardiola, would ‘for sure’ help him score more goals next season.

Kane told Neville in the pundit’s YouTube channel The Overlap: “When I watch De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream if I’m honest.

“But yeah he’s outstanding – you’ve seen him year in year out – he’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing. But his delivery is as good as I’ve ever seen to be honest.”

Kane has 32 goals and 16 assists for Tottenham this season but Spurs go into the final day of the season in seventh place, with an outside chance of even making the Europa League spots next term.

De Bruyne, on the other hand, is two behind Kane in the Premier League assists charts for the current season, having already won the Premier League and Carabao Cup trophies – with the Champions League final against Chelsea to come on May 29.

Overall, Kane has netted 165 goals in 241 Premier League games for Spurs, which is seventh on the all-time top-flight goals chart – 95 goals behind Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

Kane admits the all-time Premier League goal record, alongside Wayne Rooney’s England tally of 53 international goals, is in his sights in his career – and only injuries or moving abroad can stop him achieving that.

The 27-year-old, however, claimed playing his club football in another country is not something that interests him at the moment.