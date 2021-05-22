‘Let’s Use Music To Promote Our Rich Culture’

Abbi Ima

Talented rising female artiste Abigail Ayizam, known in the music industry as Abbi Ima, has called for the need to promote the true culture of Ghana and Africa through local music.

Abbi Ima, who had her breakthrough in the local music scene with her ‘African Girl’ single, mentioned that western culture was not only overshadowing the true identity of contemporary Ghanaians, but also misleading the youth as well as upcoming musicians.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, she underscored the need for attitudinal change towards the nation’s culture, adding “let’s use our music to positively sell our beautiful local culture to the world.”

According to her, there was the need for Ghanaians to attach great importance to the nation’s culture, which include music as the bedrock of our development.

She, therefore, advised Ghanaian artistes to work to promote Ghanaian music and culture to the outside world while helping the Ghanaian society to get rid of some of the challenges facing the people.

Abbi, who won the Most Popular Song of the Year award at the 2020 Bono and Ahafo Music Awards, is out with her new single titled ‘Give Me Love’ featuring Fancy Gadam.

She is credited with hit songs such as ‘African Girl’, ‘Only You’, ‘Zamziba’, ‘Lucky Boy’, ‘Fakers’, ‘Bronya’ and ‘Yehia Sika’.

Early Life And Music Career

Abbi Ima started singing when she was a child. Growing up as a kid, she joined the mother to sing at church where she got the opportunity to be singing in churches.

She shot to prominence in the music scene when she released her first single ‘African Girl’ and had the opportunity to perform with the likes of Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, Kuami Eugene, and KiDi among others.

Awards And Nominations

In 2020, she got nominated in Bono and Ahafo Music Awards and won the Most Popular Song of the Year with ‘Zanzibar’.

In 2021, she was nominated for the Most Promising Star of the Year at the Glam Style Awards and in this same year also got nominated as the Non-Techiman Artiste of the Year and won.

Her hard work has also earned her a nomination at the Ghana Emerging Artiste Awards.