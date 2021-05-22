‘I Will Not Sign Any Artiste On My Record Label’

Stonebwoy

Award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has said he has no plans of signing any artiste on his record label.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on ‘Daybreak Hitz’, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, revealed that he has decided to channel all his focus on pushing his brand and music to higher heights.

The ‘1 Gad’ hitmaker admits that there is more work that needs to be done to elevate his brand and is not willing to share that with any other artiste as far as the label is concerned.

“Not immediately because there are so many things I will have to focus on for Stonebwoy because my label is an independent label. There is so much work to be done and the focus is solely on Stonebwoy,” he said.

Stonebwoy stressed that he will still give his support to any other artiste who deserve it.

“Stonebwoy will still lend help to a few artistes here and there like I’ve always done and love to do, but for now we are focusing on Stonebwoy,” he added.

Some years ago, Stonebwoy signed protégé Kelvyn Boy and OV onto Burniton Music Group who both left the label after some misunderstanding.

Stonebwoy, however, takes credit for Kelvyn Boy’s success in his music career. According to him, he expects the young afrobeats singer to ride on that mileage he gained.

“I helped him and broke him to the world on the topmost level which I think he should be running with and that’s what really matters to me,” he disclosed.