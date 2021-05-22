‘I Am Not Moved By Criticism’

King Promise

Legacy Life Entertainment’s artiste, Gregory Bortey, popularly known as King Promise, has said he is not moved by criticisms and rumours speculated on social media.

King Promise made this known in an interview with Andy Dosty on Accra-based radio station Hitz FM, monitored by African Entertainment.

According to King Promise, he paid less attention to Ghanaians who always criticise him for his songs, saying, “I am not moved by such criticism especially when some section of Ghanaians troll me on social media for my music because I know I am getting better every day.”

King Promise added, “I am the most-streamed Ghanaian artiste of all times. I am making my money from streams, shows, and deals.”

He also stated that he was not bothered about winning numerous awards but focused on making meaningful impacts on the African continent.

“Not winning awards do not get to me that much, I am focused on making good music which will impact our society positively,” he disclosed.

King Promise recently released a brand new single ‘Slow Down’ and a colourful video for the song. ‘Slow Down’ serves as King Promise’s first official single for 2021. The song was co-produced by Killbeatz and Nonso Amadi.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke