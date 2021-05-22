Little Teye Needs Help

The family of two-year-old Paul Teye, who is battling cancer of the eye, is appealing for support to fund his surgery.

Little Teye has been scheduled for surgery on June 22 and needs a total of GH¢7,000 for the procedure including his admission bill.

The public can support little Teye by donating to Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) account number 112106001200 Kaneshie branch or the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Ridge branch, Life for Childhood Cancer account number 0501010136028301.

Individuals can also go directly to the Children’s Block 3rd Floor, of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he is currently on admission.

Cancers are abnormal growth of cells in the body which occur in children as well.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in adolescents and children, with approximately 300,000 cases recorded each year among adolescents and children aged 0-19 worldwide, according to the WHO.

In Ghana, there are about 1,300 new childhood cancer cases recorded each year, with only about 23% seen at the hospital, diagnosed and receiving treatment.

In high income countries, statistics have shown that more than 80% of children with cancer are cured while only about 20% of those in middle and low-income countries are cured.

Recent advancement in treatment of pediatric cancers have resulted in a remarkable increase in the five-year survival rate, with over 80% living up to five years and more after being diagnosed.