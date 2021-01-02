Fijai Chief Not Happy

There is a brewing tension at Fijai in the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis following a protracted chieftaincy dispute and a purported unlawful installation of one Daniel Dadzie as the chief of the area.

According to the members of the Kokodo Ebiradze Royal Stool of Fijai, they are not too happy with the developments that are going on there.

They explained that Nana Barima Ekow Gyesa II, is the only gazzatted chief of Fijai and the acting president of the Sekondi Traditional Council and a member of the Western Regional House of Chiefs.

They have, therefore, called on the security agencies to help nip in the bud what is happening which has the tendency to jeopardize the relative peace in the area.

Addressing a press conference on New Year’s eve, Emmanuel Twenoboah, Secretary to the Fijai Stool could not fathom why the said Daniel Dadzie should install himself as a chief of Fijai whilst there was a gazzatted chief, Nana Ekow Gyesa II, already on the Fijai stool.

He said Daniel Dadzie together with a late queen mother of Fijai called Nana Fijaiba II and some members of their family in April 2019, issued a writ at a Kumasi High Court and asked the court to expunge the details of Nana Gyasa from the records of the Sekondi Traditional, Western Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs.

He said the case was later transferred to the Sekondi High Court and later struck out.

“There was an attempt by the said Daniel Dadzie to install himself as chief of Fijai on June 5, 2020. But he was stopped by the police.”

He said on July 20, 2019, the late queen mother made several attempts to again install a chief, but failed because the Western Regional Police Command wrote to the Regional House of Chiefs who also informed the police that already there was a gazzatted chief at Fijai, called Nana Barima Ekow Gyesa II.

Emmanuel Twenoboah told journalists that about two weeks ago, Daniel Dadzie wrote again to the police for assistance for his alleged installation but wrote back on December 11, 2020 that the purported installation could not be done.

He said the police cautioned Daniel Dadzie and his supporters not to do anything that would disturb the peace of the area.

He noted that however, on Boxing Day, Saturday, December 26, 2020, Daniel Dadzie carried out his purported installation in fragrant disregard to the caution given by the police.

” When we went to the Sekondi Divisional Police Command, to report, the personnel who were getting ready to move in to stop the unlawful acts by Daniel Dadzie allegedly received an order from above not to proceed”, he asserted.

He added “We could have used our men on the ground to stop the said illegal act, but our current chief, Nana Ekow Gyesa II is law abiding and peace loving and so we have decided to resort to the legal process to rectify the issue”.

He said ” We have instructed our lawyers who will immediately file a writ at the appropriate quarters against the said Daniel Dadzie. We call on the security agencies not to renege on their duties”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Fijai