7th Parliament To Be Dissolved On January 6

The Parliamentary Service has announced that the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic will be dissolved on January 6, 2021.

According to the Parliamentary Service, the dissolution of the 7th Parliament will he in accordance with the provision of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845), and the 1992 Constitution .

A press statement dated December 31, 2020, and signed by Kate Addo, Director, Public Affairs of Parliament, made this known.

The 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic is expected to be ushered in on January 7, 2021, the same date President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, is billed to be sworn into office to begin his second and final term of Office.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue