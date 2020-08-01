Final Phase Of Voters Registration Begins Today

The final phase of the ongoing voters registration exercise is beginning today, August 1, 2020.

It is expected to end on Thursday, August 6, 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced.

In a statement dated August 1, the Commission urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the final phase and register in order to vote on the 7th of December, 2020.

The Commission notes with satisfaction the high patronage of the exercise so far, according to the statement.

It added that “theCommission appeals to all prospective applicants to respond to the final call and register at registration Centres near them.”

By Melvin Tarlue