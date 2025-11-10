Finance Minister Presents 2026 Budget Thursday

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Parliament will, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, receive the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2026 Financial Year, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mahama Ayariga, has announced.

Presenting the Business Statement for the Fourth Week ending November 14, 2025, the Majority Leader informed the House that the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, acting on the authority of the President, will lay before Parliament the government’s financial policy direction for the year ending December 31, 2026, in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr. Ayariga called on all Members of Parliament (MPs) to take note of the date and attend punctually, describing the Budget presentation as a key milestone in the nation’s economic governance cycle.

In anticipation of the presentation, the Business Committee urged the Ministry of Finance, Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Independent Constitutional Bodies to ensure the timely submission of their budget estimates to Parliament, to facilitate smooth scrutiny and approval processes.

The Majority Leader said a post-budget workshop will be organised for all MPs to deepen their understanding of the key policy highlights expected in the 2026 Budget.

The venue and timing for the workshop will be communicated later, the Majority Leader stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ayariga drew the attention of the House to the high number of pending referrals before the various Parliamentary Committees.

According to him, a total of 300 referrals have been assigned to 23 Committees for consideration and reporting.

He urged Committees to prioritise the processing of these referrals and report to the House promptly in line with Order 267(4) of the Standing Orders, emphasising the need to avoid delays as the House prepares for intensive budget debates and appropriations.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House