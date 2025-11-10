UKGCC, Ghana International Bank Empower SMEs

A panel discussion during event

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), in collaboration with the Ghana International Bank (GHIB), has reaffirmed its commitment to driving trade growth and empowering Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the country and West Africa through the TradeFAST initiative.

The flagship event, GHIB–UKGCC TradeFAST, which took place in Accra, brought together business leaders, policymakers, and financial experts to discuss innovative approaches to SME financing, trade facilitation, and export development.

The hybrid virtual and in-person format allowed participation from across the sub-region, ensuring that more entrepreneurs could benefit from the discussions and resources shared.

UKGCC Executive Director, Adjoba Kyiamah, lauded the strong collaboration between UKGCC and GHIB in advancing trade and SME empowerment. She commended GHIB’s ongoing efforts to ensure that SMEs have access to financing, capacity-building opportunities, and trade facilitation.

“Through platforms like TradeFAST, UKGCC and GHIB are bridging critical gaps and creating practical pathways for Ghanaian businesses to scale and compete globally,” she said.

Chief Banking Officer at GHIB, Ophelia Attobrah, underscored the importance of open dialogue, innovation, and shared perspectives in promoting sustainable SME growth. She noted that SMEs represent nearly 80% of global businesses, yet many continue to struggle with limited access to capital and markets.

Ms. Attobrah highlighted that GHIB, as a UK-regulated bank with deep African roots, is uniquely positioned to bridge this financing gap. “We understand both markets — the UK and Africa — and that gives us the advantage to support SMEs not only in trade but also in adding value to local raw materials to boost exports,” she explained.

She emphasised that GHIB’s collaboration with UKGCC aligns with the bank’s broader vision to play a leading role in African banking, particularly within the SME sector. “Our goal is to help SMEs integrate into global supply chains and leverage trade finance tools to expand beyond their local boundaries,” she added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke