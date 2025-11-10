Govt To Commence 2nd Gas Processing Plant Project

The Atuabo Gas plant

The government will soon commence the construction of a second gas processing plant in the Western Region, Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor has announced.

The generated gas from the new plant would be used to power the country’s thermal plants and for industrialisation.

Currently, the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant located in the Ellembelle District of the Region is the only processing plant and has been burdened with huge power demand.

Speaking at this year’s Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor noted that the new plant will transform the country’s energy landscape, create jobs, and save the economy hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to the minister, the government is collaborating with key state agencies and upstream operators to expand gas processing and transportation infrastructure.

He said this would help accelerate the development of the country’s natural gas resources and ensure they are not stranded in the context of the global energy transition and Ghana’s Net Zero target by 2070.

The Minister said, “it is critical we address payment challenges in Ghana’s gas-to-power sector, particularly remittance delays to upstream gas producers”.

He added, “Our petroleum resources must serve not just as a source of fiscal revenue, but as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth, fostering indigenous capacity development and national industries competitiveness”.

He pointed out that President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for the petroleum industry is clear adding, “Beyond transparency in governance, we must create jobs, drive in-country value addition, and safeguard our environment”.

“This vision ensures that Ghana’s resources generate tangible benefits for our companies, our communities, and our nation,” he stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi