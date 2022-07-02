Finance Minister To Present Mid-Year Review Budget On 13th July

The Chairman of the Business Committee, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has hinted that the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana and Supplementary Estimates for the 2022 Financial Year to the Honourable House on Wednesday 13th July 2022.

Considering the high cost of living including food and transportation in the country, it’s the expectation of the Members of Parliament that the Minister of Finance will use the opportunity to announce some relief measures the Government is putting in place to cushion Ghanaians.

Kyei Mensah-Bonsu made this known to the House during the presentation of the Explanatory Memorandum on the Business Statement for the seventh week ending Friday 8th July 2022.

Apart from Statements, laying of papers and reports, and demand ting on motions and resolutions, Mensah-Bonsu noted that the Business Committee is still in discussion with the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to brief the House on the compensation package by the government to poultry farmers who were affected by the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2021.

“the appropriate date for the briefing would be communicated to Members in the ensuing week but it shall most probably be Tuesday 5th July 2022” he stated.

He informed the House that the Business Committee has not scheduled any Minister to respond to Questions asked by Honourable Members on Friday 8th July 2022.

According to the Leader of Government Business in the House, this is because a Cabinet Retreat has been scheduled for the said date which will require the presence and participation of all Cabinet Ministers.

The Minister for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, has also been scheduled to brief Parliament at a close sitting on Friday 8th July 2022.

The Majority Leader, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu indicated that the briefing will be on matters about the security of the State, particularly having regard to the recent spate of terrorist attacks within the West African sub-region.

On the issue of many Ghanaians not having access to acquire their Ghana Card, the Chairman of the Business Committee noted that the Minister responsible for National Identification Authority shall attend to the House to brief Honourable Members on the challenges the Authority is facing regarding the printing and issuance of the ECOWAS Identity Card also known as the Ghana Card to the citizenry.

The House is expected to adjourn on Thursday 28th July 2022.